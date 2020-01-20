Richard Dunn, 74

Richard “Ric” Dunn age 74 of Hamersville, Ohio died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence. He was an x-ray technician for the Adams County Regional Hospital and the former Brown County General Hospital until his retirement and a volunteer EMT for the Georgetown, Ripley and Hamersville EMS. Ric enjoyed wood working, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was born April 8, 1945 in Russiaville, Indiana the son of the late Forest Clinton and Mary Maude (Haskell) Dunn. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – John Robert Dunn and wife Roselee, two sisters – Eileen Donnell and husband Ed and Rosemary Amos and husband John and father-in-law – Carl R. Brown.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda (Brown) Watson-Dunn whom he married August 6, 1993; five children – Carl E. Watson II of West Union, Ohio, Rachel Newland and husband Eric and Sally J. Watson all of Hamersville, Ohio, Wendy Banks and husband Andy of Harrison, Ohio and Gail Richardson and husband Brian of Texas; thirteen grandchildren – Phoenix, Syrus and Leo Newland, James, Aiden and Landon Hicks, Drew, Maddie and Joe Banks and Jack, Alaina, Karaline and Agnes Richardson; mother-in-law – Anna Marie Brown of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Darrell Dunn and wife Bobe of Indiana, one sister – Marjorie Goodnight of Indiana and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Hamersville Fire and EMS, 224 Banks Street, Hamersville, Ohio 45130. If anyone has a picture or memory that they would like to share to honor Ric it would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

