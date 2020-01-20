Eugene Richey, 90

Eugene C. Richey of Mt. Orab, formerly of Northern VA, passed away at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, OH on January 17, 2020. He was born September 4, 1929 to the late James and Naomi (nee Wood) Richey in Amarillo, TX.

Eugene is survived by his loving children Valerie Richey M.D. of Mt. Orab, OH, and Randy Richey of VA; his caring step children Mike (Vicky) Long of Mt. Orab, OH, Dave (Roberta) Long of Mt. Orab, OH, and Nick (Sue) Long of Austria; his adored grandchildren Ryan Bachman of Mt. Orab, OH, Heather Bachman of Mt. Orab, OH, and Sierra Bachman of Mt. Orab, OH; his cherished step grandchildren Ryan Long of Cincinnati, OH, Jenna (Chris) Davis of West Union, OH, Amy (Brian) Deatley of Hillsboro, OH; and his six wonderful step great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife LaVerne Bazilwich, his second wife Mitzie Johnson-Long, and brother James Harvey Richey Jr.

Eugene was a member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel who served for 26 years in the US Army. Eugene also retired from Computer Service Corporation after working 19 years. In Addition he was a graduate of the University of Nebraska @ Omaha.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St. Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 12:30 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at Greenberry Cemetery in Jackson Township. Chaplain Dave Long officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church.