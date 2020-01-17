Mary Louderback, 102

Mary E. Louderback, age 102, of the Buford Community, passed away Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home in Ripley.

She was born October 31, 1917 in Hillsboro, Ohio, daughter of late Melvin Lewis Stratton and Rosa Levina Swartz Stratton.

Mary was a member of Buford Church of Christ and Eastern Star. She retired as a school bus driver from Lynchburg Clay School District after many years of service and was a Notary Public.

Surviving are her son, Donald (Carol) Louderback of Buford, daughter, Deborah Louderback of Buford, daughter-in-law, Marsha J. Louderback, five grandchildren, Denver Douglas Louderback, Steven Allen (Misty) Louderback, David Michael Louderback, Jill Kathleen (Chase) Carter, and Kevin Alan Louderback, six great-grandchildren, Andrew Louderback, Kirklyn and Jared Ballard, Thomas, Matthew, and Lauren Carter, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Denver Louderback, son, Denver Delano Louderback, granddaughter, Patricia Ballard, great-grandson, Chad Evan Carter, three brothers, Oscar, Edgar, and Ralph Stratton, and two sisters, Hazel Naylor and Bertha Mae Roush.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown with Pastor Leo Kuhn officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, Buford, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the services.

