Mary ‘Babe’ Dickens, 98

Mary “Babe” Evelyn Combs Dickens, 98, of Georgetown passed away on January 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Jessie Lee Mineer Combs.

She was a member of Farmer’s Chapel Christian Union Church and attended for many years Apple Street Christian Church. She retired from K Mart after 27 years. She loved to sew, can and freeze fresh produce, cook and bake, but most of all she loved her Lord and her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Keethler (Jim), Carol Dotson, Sharon Williams (Floyd Stamper) ; grandchildren, Brad, Greg and Rodney Stacy, Jennifer Harvey, Anthony Lang, Tammy Downing, Pam Laws, Michael and Gerald T. Dickens, Shannon Dotson and Tonya Stiers; sisters, Kathleen Teeters and Phyllis Turner . She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, she was predeceased by a son, Gerald D. Dickens; brothers, Ralph and William “Bud” Combs; sisters, Edna Sparks and Lillian Shaw.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will be held at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. The service will be conducted by her grandson, Rev. Brad Stacy and Rev. Terry Fite. Burial will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

Memorials may be made to Apple Street Christian Church, 300 N Apple St, Georgetown, OH 45121 or to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.

