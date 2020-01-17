Gladys Anna Prickett, age 99 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Ms. Prickett was a homemaker, a member of the Fairview Church and attended the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. She was born March 9, 1920 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Edna (Shaw) Prickett. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Lena Hanselman and Beatrice Tumbleson.

Ms. Prickett is survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Cynthia Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

