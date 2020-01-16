By Martha Jacob

At its Dec. 10, 2019 council meeting members of the Ripley Village Council voted to name Police Officer Josh Miller as it’s full time Police Chief, replacing Chief Joel Barnett who left the department.

Officer Miller was assistant police chief (acting chief) for the village for several months.

Chief Miller stated that he is excited to become the leader of his department and looks forward to the upcoming year.

Miller and his wife Nicci and their children live in the Seaman area with possible plans to move closer to Ripley. He attended the Greenfield Police Officer Academy of Southern State Community College.

His first job right out of the Academy was with the Village of Mowrystown in Highland County.

“I was with the Mowrystown Police Department for about one year,” Miller said. “After that I joined the Ripley Police Department and worked here for about a year then went to the Aberdeen where I worked for about three and a half years before coming back to Ripley in 2016.”

Miller stressed the importance or his officers developing a good relationship within his department and with the community and keeping a good reputation with the residents of Ripley.

“The department has received seven new applications for employment since I’ve taken office,” Chief Miller said with a smile. “That is the most applications we’ve had in the last two years.

“Always before we just about had to take any auxiliary officer who applied, because we needed them. But now I will have the opportunity to look through these applications, do extensive background checks and have serious interviews before I recommend them to council. In fact, I will establish a three-person hiring committee within our department to review the applications before I even see them.”

Chief Miller said that currently his department has five full-time officers, four part time officers and four auxiliary officers. He says his goal is to have five full-time officers and with the part-time officers have 32 hours a week coverage for the village.

Chief Miller stated that he is also working on a new pay scale that would generate more money for his officers.

“We had six full-timers and I’ve knocked it down to five and hopefully by getting our officers competitive wages, they will be more likely to stay with this department,” Miller said. “They need a good reason to stay.”

“In the past, every time an officer left it seems like it was always because they were going somewhere for better pay. Taking care of my guys is number one on my list.”

In upcoming months, Chief Miller hopes to grow and improve his departments page on facebook which the Chief operates. He said he is pleased with the outreach and good connections the page generates.

He said he would also like to update the current policies for his department and also hopes to offer more extensive training for his officers.

“I want to establish a ‘Core of Values for our department,” Miller said. “I want to incorporate these values in our logo. These values include integrity, professionalism, cooperation and commitment.”

Chief Miller plans to expand on the special events such as “Night Out in the Park” and “Stuff the Cruiser” as well as Shop With a Cop.”