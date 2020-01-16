Local primary races set

By Wayne Gates

Most of the election drama in Brown County will play out in March this year.

All but three county offices have one Republican incumbent filing for election with no opposition from local Democrats.

Brown County Coroner tim McKinley, filing for reelection as a Democrat, is also unopposed by either party.

The only local contested elections in the county are in the Republican primary for Brown County Recorder, where incumbent Amy Jo DeClaire will face off against challenger Vicky Worley and for the county commissioner seat currently held by Daryll Gray. Gray is being challenged by Tom Mayes, David Daniel and Woody Whittington.

There is also competition at the state level in March for local Republicans.

For State Representative District 66, voters will choose between Adam Bird of Cincinnati, Allen Freeman of New Richmond and Nick Owens of Georgetown. The winner will take office in 2021 because there will be no Democrat opposition in November.

For State Senator District 14, Republican incumbent Dr. Terry Johnson will face challenger David Uible of New Richmond. The winner will run against Democrat Ryan Ottney of New Boston. Ottney is unopposed in the Democrat primary.

All of the following candidates in Brown County are unopposed Republicans in the March primary and will not have a Democrat opponent in November;

County Commissioner Barry Woodruff, Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin, Sheriff Gordon Ellis, County Engineer Todd Cluxton, County Treasurer Connie Patrick and Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler. Val Lewis, II is also the only candidate from either party for Brown County Probate Judge.