Larry Ray Rudd, 69, born August 1, 1950 and originally from Brown County, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Adams County.

He is survived by sisters Lynda Wheatley, Patty Rudd, Carol Abbott and Judy Rudd and brother, Bill Rudd, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, March and Dorothy Rudd.

Private services for Mr. Rudd will be held at the convenience of the family.