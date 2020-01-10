Chester Warman, 64

Chester Eugene Warman, age 64 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was a carpenter and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Warman was born December 14, 1955 in Ashland, Kentucky the son of the late Roy Eugene and Wilma Louise (Johnson) Warman. He was also preceded in death by a brother – Norman Paul Warman.

Mr. Warman is survived by his wife – Angela Warman; four daughters – Amanda Warman (Johnny Reynolds) of Manchester, Ohio, April Warman of Maysville, Kentucky, Addison Williamson of Ripley, Ohio and Abbigale Williamson of Ripley; two grandchildren – Amberlin Reynolds and Dakota Mitchell; one sister – Deborah Reynolds of Dayton, Ohio and one nephew – Adam Davis.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14,2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio with cremation to follow.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com