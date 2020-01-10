Bertha Schulz, 81

Bertha Ellen Schulz (nee Fletcher) of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Tate Township on August 10, 1938 to the late Anna Elizabeth and Chester Bailey Fletcher. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her beloved son, Hugo R. Schulz, III.

Bertha is survived by her loving husband, Hugo R. Schulz, Jr.; her children Debbie Fletcher, Roger Dale Fletcher, Glenn (Lisa) Schulz, Vincent (Patty) Schulz, Frances (Jerry) Cochran, Brain Schulz and Anna, and Erin Schulz; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bertha had a wide variety of hobbies during her lifetime, including sewing, gardening, crocheting, collecting oil lamps, and reading.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154; family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be at New Harmony Cemetery, Pike Township.