Pauline Boyd, 86

Pauline Boyd, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash after battling complications resulting from a sudden stroke. She was comforted in her final days with her family always by her side.

Pauline was born on January 27, 1933 in Brown County, Ohio and was the youngest of George and Ruth (Stockton) Chaney’s eight children. She married Lawrence Eugene “Gene” Boyd in 1951 and they were able to spend over 33 years together before Gene’s death in 1985. She worked at Cincinnati Milacron for over 25 years before retiring in 1996.

She loved to travel, whether it was all throughout the United States or her numerous trips to Europe to visit England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and many other countries or to visit her grandsons and their families. Upon retirement she did not slow down and was an inspiration to us all as to how to live a full life. An avid golfer and bowler before retiring you could still find her golfing at the White Oak golf course, bowling in leagues with her friends and family, playing chair volleyball and playing cards with both her family and friends in addition to many more travels throughout her retirement.

Above all else she loved her family and was a wonderful and caring wife, mom, grandma and granny to her family who will all miss her so much. She is survived by her daughters – Debbie (Lundy) McMillion and Beverly (Walt Watson) Boyd; grandson – Mike (Chrissie) Hensley and great-grandchildren – Gus, Francie, Raymond and Georgie; grandson – Matt (Lynze) Hensley and great-grandchildren – Luke, Sophie and Amelia as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her parents and her seven siblings.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Everyday Homecare, 711 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 as they truly comforted both Pauline and our entire family in her last days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com