Gary Smith, 64

Gary Earl Smith, 64, passed away peacefully at his home with family in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

He was born October 9, 1955 in Albany Kentucky, the oldest son of the late Kenneth and Bonnie L. (Adkins) Smith.

He graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1982 with many honors, Magna Cum Laude, Alpha Mu Alpha, Beta Gamma Sigma and the National Dean’s List Honor Society. He received the Ohio Senate Academic Achievement Award and was nominated as one of the Top 5 Outstanding Business Students. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1974 where he was the Salutatorian, Class President, and Captain of the Basketball & Baseball Teams. He spent 20 years as an Advertising & Marketing Executive working with agencies & franchisees while living in Ohio, Indiana and Atlanta, GA. Gary will always be remembered for his strong leadership skills, quick wit and great sense of humor. He had that special ability to always brighten the room while making you laugh with a feeling of trust, care, and respect. He had a passion for reading and was a wealth of knowledge with a photographic memory. He was known to be a financial planner and excelled at doing quick math in his head. He will be dearly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet (Branscomb) Smith, whom were married on June 16, 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They met at the young age of 13 and 14, and were best friends. He is also survived by one brother, Larry “Rick” (Brenda) Smith of Hillsboro, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Smith and two sisters, Nancy Vance and Dianne Walker.

The family is respecting Gary’s wish that there be no services and that his life be celebrated in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. Flowers and condolences are not necessary, but anyone wishing to send a financial blessing in his honor may forward donations to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society of Indianapolis.