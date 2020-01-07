Shop with a cop 2019

By Wayne Gates

Phase two of “Shop with a Cop” took place on Christmas Eve.

A bunch of Santa’s helpers (dressed as law enforcement officers) showed up at the Mt. Orab Kroger to pick up holiday meals for the families of the children that they had taken shopping.

The meals were donated by the employees of the store out of their own pockets.

Mt. Orab Kroger manager Sandra McKenzie-Hodge said she was very proud of her crew.

“They work all year to raise money to do this. They pay for all of this themselves. This is their community and they are proud to be a part of it,” she said.

“They are proud to work with the police officers. They are here when we need them and we want to be here when they need us.”

Shop With a Cop Organizer Mike Dearing said that the day spent delivering the presents is just as special as taking the kids shopping in the first place.

“It’s what the true meaning of Christmas is. It’s about giving to other people and seeing the joy that you can give to someone else. I think we all forget that sometimes.”

Dearing said that the entire community should take pride in helping out children and families in need.

“I know this program is called Shop With a Cop, but in reality it’s shop with a community. Brown County has rallied around this program. All of the businesses and individuals that have donated to us are amazing. It’s truly a community event,” Dearing said.

He added that it’s always touching to walk through the door with an armload of gifts.

“It’s very emotional to see the joy on not just the children’s faces, but the parents as well. So many of these families are struggling and to be able to see them when they know that their kids will have something to open on Christmas morning…there are no words to describe it. There’s no way that this program can’t touch your heart.”

Shop With a Cop is already planning ahead for 2020. If you would like to help with a donation of any type, please call Jessica Roush at the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office at (937) 378-4151.