Power plants fate decided

By Ashley McCarty

Champion Media

The J.M. Stuart and Killen Station in Adams County will be demolished.

Commercial Liability Partners, LLC, announced in a statement released Thursday that it has purchased the power plants located in Adams County from previous site owners AES Ohio Generation, LLC, a subsidiary of DPL Inc.

The company said it is now focusing on the development of remediation plans with the goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

Construction of the J.M. Stuart Station started in 1966, and the plant fell silent at 3:18 a.m. on a Thursday morning in May of 2018. The construction of the Killen Station began in 1974, and subsequently, met the same fate in May 2018. Both plants have stood tall on the horizon of Adams County’s Ohio River banks for collectively more than 50 years.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the two retired coal facilities in Adams County and look forward to working closely with local officials and community stakeholders as we enter the initial phase of the demolition and remediation portion at the site,” said Ron Froh, CEO and president of CLP.

“Our goal on this project, as it is on every project, is to minimize disturbance to the local community and to maximize the potential for long-term opportunity at the site,” Froh said.

Froh as well as Jay Clayton are listed as the officials representing Kingfisher Development, LLC, in the leaked letters regarding the transference of the plants earlier this month. CLP will address the environmental needs of the sites, including remediation, groundwater monitoring, abatement and decommissioning and demolition of the facilities.

According to the statement, Commercial Liability Partners, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo, is an industry leader in redeveloping underused, challenged and unique properties. They have a strong track record of working effectively with local and regional economic development professionals to transform closed power plants into useful and productive sites. Over the past five years, CLP has managed the cleanup of more than 10 similar properties spanning across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois and West Virginia, as well as having similar projects in Michigan.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed, according to the release from the company.