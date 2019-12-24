Larry M. Abbott 69 of Hamersville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 21, 2019. Larry was born March 8, 1950, the son of Elmer and Agnes Abbott. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Lester, Jim, Randy, and Jr. And a grandson Austin Abbott.

He was born in Cedar Mills where he also attended school. He served in the National Guard for four years. Larry worked for many years as a machinist at GE Evendale and also worked at Allis Chalmers. He retired in 2012 from GKN Aerospace in Blue Ash.

He is survived by his wife Brenda whom he married on August 20, 2005, one brother, Clarence (Marcella), children Mike (Sonya), Christina (Jason), Laura (Michael) Ellis, and Sarah Kingery.

Seven Grandchildren, Kayla (Matt), Kristen, Brayden, Leslie, Kirklin, Liam and Nolan. One Great Grandchild Jaxon.

Larry greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and many days he could be found at a rabbit show, a ball game, a play, or on his golf cart riding through town with them. He was a member of the A.R.B.A, and also a member of the Ohio Antique Machinery Show.

Larry never met a stranger and leaves behind many friends and family that will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Jack Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M.

