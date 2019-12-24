John Lewis Bean Jr age 88 of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born Dec 7, 1931 in Springdale, KY, the son of the late John and Pearl (Hornback) Bean. He retired from Kentucky Motors and then worked at IGA in Georgetown for almost 20 years. He was also a Navy veteran.

John is survived by 1 son; John Bean III of Russellville, 1 brother, James (Marianne) Bean of Morrow, OH, 2 sisters, Linda Shrock of Russellville and Georgia (Gordon) Morgan of Bethel.

Following cremation, there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or donors choice.

Friends and Families may sign John’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.