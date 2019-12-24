Deborah Marlene Alexander (nee Smith), age 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20th, 2019. She was born in Brown County, Ohio on September 3rd, 1954, daughter to Homer and Mary Smith. On August 13th, 1970, she married Arnold J. Alexander and they spent 49 years taking on life together. Known for her custom, hand-painted blankets, generosity, and ability to befriend absolutely anyone, she will be remembered lovingly by many.

She was the devoted mother of Brian (Randa) Alexander and Annette (Jeremy) Waits and the proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Morgan and Ethan Alexander, Brandon, Ryan, Jordan and Zoie Waits, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Planck, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family is respecting Debbie’s wish that there be no services and that her life be celebrated in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her. Flowers and condolences are not necessary but anyone wishing to send a financial blessing in her honor may forward donations to Adams County Regional Medical Center.