Philip Miller, 89

Philip Sherman Miller was born May 8, 1930, in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Clarence and Flora (nee Barnes) Miller and passed away December 16, 2019, at the age of 89. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Mabel Bohl, Albert (Fae) Miller and Lawrence (Esther) Miller.

Philip is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (nee Mitchell) Miller, children, Jeanne (Todd) Tomlin, Chris (Sheila) Miller, grandchildren Samantha, Bryan, Rachel and Kara, great-grandchildren Karli, Brooklynn and Taylor.

Phil was a resident of Bethel and retired Elementary School Principal for the Bethel-Tate Board of Education with 16 years of service.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at the Bethel Nazarene Church 50 E. Water St. Bethel, Ohio.

Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons International. www.ecnurre.com.