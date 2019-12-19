Kenneth Mingua, 72

Kenneth E. Mingua, age 72, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center in, in Springfield, Ohio.

He was born March 29, 1947 in Maysville, KY, son of the late Logan Mingua Sr. and Christine Reese Mingua.

He retired from Sardinia Ready Mix after 33 years of service and was a member of the Sardinia Volunteer Fire Department. A U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, Ken was a wonderful father, grandfather, and very loving husband.

Surviving are wife, Virginia Mingua, son, Jeremy Mingua, daughter, Melissa Layman, son, James Bowman; nine grandchildren, Jasmine Lainhart, Brayden Bowman, Lawrence Layman, Damian Layman, Jeramiah Bowman, Legend Bowman, Natalie Copley, Kyle Copley and Tessa Mineer. Also surviving is a great-grandson, Ryland Mineer, and seven siblings, Willie Mingua, Andy Mingua, Eddie Mingua, Johnny Mingua, Joyce Mingua, Kathy Elrod, and Georgie Jones.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by three brothers, Logan “Jingles” Mingua, Jr., Billy Mingua, Edgar Mingua, and a sister, Mary Murphy.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main Street Mowrystown, Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm with military rites preceding the service.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.