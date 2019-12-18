Confidence is growing on the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington varsity girls’ basketball team after they claimed back-to-back victories to up their overall record to 3-5 on the season.

The Lady Jays started out their season with some tough games against teams such as the Eastern Lady Warriors (still undefeated at 7-0) and the North Adams Lady Green Devils who were picked to win the Southern Hills Athletic Conference big school division, but improvement continues for the RULH varsity girls and their confidence continues to grow now that their hard work is leading to wins.

The Lady Jays played host to the Saint Patrick Lady Saints of Maysville, KY on Saturday, Dec. 14, a non-league game that ended in a 58-31 Ripley victory.

St. Pat’s 5’2” freshman guard Caroline McKay buried a three-pointer to give the Lady Saints an early 3-0 lead, but the Lady Jays didn’t trail for long.

It was Ripley freshman Riley Finn sinking a pair of free throws to cut the Lady Saint’s lead to 3-2, followed by Kylee Glover sinking a shot from the left side to put the Lady Jays on top 4-3.

Once they got the lead early in the first quarter, the Lady Jays never looked back.

The Lady Jays used their defensive rebounding and aggressive defensive play to spark their running game, and it was junior Azyiah Williams grabbing a steal and cruising down the court for a quick score to expand the Ripley lead to 6-3.

Ripley sophomore Reggie Taylor got in on the scoring action midway through the first quarter, draining a shot just inside the three-point line to leave the Lady Saints trailing 8-3.

A three-pointer by St. Pat senior Libby Gallenstein sliced the Ripley lead to 8-6, but it was another field goal by Taylor that put the Lady Jays up by four.

Williams scored on a fast break to lift the Lady Jays to a 12-6 lead, but the Lady Saints answered with a field goal to reduce the Ripley lead to just four once again.

It was Glover sinking another shot to restore a six point Ripley lead, and it was Williams driving in the paint for a score just before the buzzer to end the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Jays held a 16-8 lead.

The Lady Jays went on to outscore the Lady Saints 15-6 in the second quarter to up their lead to 31-14 by halftime break.

The Lady Jays rose to a 26-8 lead in the second quarter with Williams burying a three-pointer from the right side. She went on to score 11 of the Lady Jays’ 15 points in the second quarter.

The only points for the Lady Saints in the entire third quarter were a pair of free throws, while the Lady Jays scored 21 points in the period to up their lead to 52-16.

Many players off the Ripley bench got to see some varsity playing time in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Saints managed to outscore the Lady Jays 15-6 in the final frame, but it was the Lady Jays coming away with the 27-point victory, their second win of the season.

Williams led the way in scoring with 23 points, sinking eight field goals from inside the arc, a pair of three-pointers, and one-of-two attempts from the charity stripe.

Finn also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points while also hammering the boards for several rebounds.

Taylor finished with seven points.

Ripley junior Hannah Morgan and sophomore Emily Verne finished with six points each.

Glover ended the game with four points, and Ripley junior Gracelynn Walters contributed two points to the Lady Jays’ side of the scoreboard.

McKay led the Lady Saints in scoring with nine points, while sophomore guard Allison Hughes finished with eight points.

The Lady Jays followed up with a 59-49 league win on the road over the West Union Lady Dragons, Dec. 16, marking their third win of the season.

The Lady Jays are scheduled to face the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in a SHAC contest on the road, Dec. 19.

SP 8 6 2 15 – 31

RULH 16 15 21 6 – 58

St. Patrick (31): McKay 3 0-0 9, Hughes 3 2-5 8, Tesmer 2 1-2 5, Roush 1 2-4 4, Gallenstein 1 0-0 3, Klee 1 0-2 2. Team: 11 5-13 31. Three-pointers: McKay 3, Gallenstein 1.

Ripley (58): Williams 10 1-2 23, Finn 3 3-5 10, Taylor 3 0-2 7, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Verne 2 2-2 6, Glover 2 0-0 4, Walters 1 0-0 2. Team: 24 6-11 58. Three-pointers: Williams 2, Taylor 1, Finn 1.

Ripley’s Azyiah Williams buries a shot over a St. Patrick defender. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Azyiah-Williams-user.jpg Ripley’s Azyiah Williams buries a shot over a St. Patrick defender.