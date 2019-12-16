By Martha Jacob

Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area (OHCHA) will hold its eights annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, located at 1 Capitol Square.

Among those being recognized at this luncheon is Ripley’s own Betty Campbell.

Campbell is the current site manager of the Rankin House and president of the Ripley Heritage Inc. The Rankin House is owned by the Ohio History Center.

Built in 1825 Rankin House was home to abolitionist and Presbyterian minister John Rankin, his wife Jean and their 13 children. It’s estimated that over 2,000 slaves seeking freedom stayed with the Rankins and the house was part of the Underground Railroad.

“We are very proud of Rankin House in Ripley,” Campbell said. “I will be one of several speakers at this Appalachia Heritage Luncheon in Columbus.

“In the time I am given to speak, I want to focus on the Rankin House and why it is so important to the families who live in the Village of Ripley. It was instrumental in being a part of ending slavery.”

Rankin House has been featured in National Geographic, Reader’s Digest and Preservation Magazine. It is also featured in the National Freedom Center in Cincinnati as a major part of the Underground Railroad.”

The luncheon focus is on Appalachian people, businesses and organizations that have done remarkable work to the benefit of their communities. The honorees will present “3-minute success stories” about how and why Appalachia’s heritage figures into their success.

Others being recognized include:

• Sugar Bush Foundation in Athens County

• D Day Conneaut in Ashtabula County

• Marietta College in Washington County

• Leetonia Beehive Coke Ovens in Columbiana County

• Dickens Victorian Village in Guernsey County

• Ivan & Deanna Tribe in Vinton County

The luncheon will begin at 11:30. The Sam Jones Model Citizenship Award will also be presented to Gay and Bruce Dalzell.

Joyce Barrett, executive director of Heritage Ohio stated “The spotlight is on honoring the spirit of Appalachian people. These people, businesses and organizations were selected for their contributions to the Appalachia region.”

This event is sponsored by AEP Ohio.