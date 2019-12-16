James “Cameron” Watson, age 41 of Franklin, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Emergency Center at Kettering Health Network in Franklin, Ohio. He was the owner of American Home Energy Alliance and president of the Ohio Chapter of Slow and Low Car Club. Cameron was born November 20, 1978 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Timothy Grace of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Lisa Marie Watson. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – A.J. and Carol (Cahall) Watson.

In addition to his father, Mr. Watson is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Roberta (Rust) Watson whom he married December 29, 2005; two daughters – Lina Lynn Rust and Aubrey Jean Watson; one brother – Adam Geschwind of Beaufort, South Carolina; one sister – Kaylee Yinger and husband Timothy of Beaufort, South Carolina; one half-sister – Meshell Grace of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

