By Martha Jacob

Ripley Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the absence of Mayor Tom Leonard. The meeting was led by assistant mayor Charles Poole.

Village resident Betty Campbell spoke briefly to council regarding the upcoming ‘Wreaths Around the World” event scheduled for Saturday, December 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Members of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers’ Monument.

Ms. Campbell asked if Mayor Leonard could speak briefly at the event.

In other business at the meeting, it was announced that the Rankin House received special recognition by the state, and a special program will be held on Dec. 18 at the State House in Columbus.

Fiscal officer Brooke Butcher stated that the village’s new administrator Travis Dotson has been getting quotes from businesses on insurance for the village.

Representatives from AEP have been working with Dotson closely on future prices for village residents. Dotson plans on talking about his findings to council at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Dotson has also been in contact with Kelly Cole, Brown County Economic Development Director regarding grants that could be available for the Village of Ripley.

The village had been having an issue with the city building’s heating and cooling but the issue has now been fixed by Kelly’s Heating and Cooling.

Mr. Dotson also met with the village employees and said that everything went well. He plans on holding employee meetings on a regular basis.

He also recently attended a meeting of the local committee to build a new boat dock on the river. Dotson also had the opportunity to meet new Ohio State Senator, Terry Johnson, regarding plans for a boat dock. Dotson commented that the meeting went very well.

Dotson told council that he has been working diligently on the costs of utility rates, and hopes to meet with members of the finance committee and plans to have a projection soon for council.

Butcher was given permission to close out all the village CD’s and place them in Star Ohio where they will receive 2% interest, which will earn more revenue for the village.

Village Solicitor Tom Mayes brought up the issue of a lawsuit against some building owners and said he had received the title on the Megan-Sites building, along with $35,000. Dotson was approved to handle the rest of the paper work for the village.

Later in the meeting Dotson’s contract with the village was officially approved for $1,500 per month for as many hours as is necessary to handle village business. He will now be added to all village accounts and added as a second signature.

AirEvac was discussed at the meeting and council wants to hear a presentation on the AirEvac program before they sign a contract.

Butcher reported that she had received several applications for the Ripley chief of police position, recently vacated by Chief Joel Barnett.

Councilman Alvin Wallace requested a copy from Mayes on all the properties owned by the village.