Brenda Neu, 63

Brenda S Neu, age 63 of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. She was born on September 30, 1956 in Maysville, KY the daughter of Robert Ross and the late Evelyn (Black) Casey. She was a homemaker.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Doug Neu of

Mt. Orab, 1 son, Jason Molen and Laura Hughes of Ripley, 2 daughters, Amberley Feldkamp and Josh Russell of Morrow, OH, Tiffany Nichols and husband Nathan of Mt. Orab, step mother, Delores Ross of Ripley, 2 sisters, Becky Hurley of Ripley, Cheryl Cooper and husband Ty of Ash Ridge, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Rev Harold Arthur officiating. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Dr, Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241-2020 or to the family.

Friends and Families may sign Brenda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.