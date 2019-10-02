The Southern Buckeye Warriors have been dominating the gridiron in the Southern Ohio Independent League this fall.

Their most recent win came on their home field Sept. 20, as they walloped the visiting Peebles Indians 48-14.

Putting together a big game for the Warrior offense was quarterback Blade Carrington, who threw for nearly 120 yards and rushed for 182 yards with two touchdown carries.

“He had a big game,” Southern Buckeye head coach said of Carrington’s performance against the Indians.

The win moved the Warriors to a 4-0 record on the season, well on their way to capturing this year’s SOIL crown.

Varsity schedule changes had to be made throughout the SOIL with Western Latham dropping out of the league.

The North Adams Green Devils and the Peebles Indians have both shown a great deal of improvement from last season. Peebles defeated the Georgetown Titans earlier in the season and the Green Devils have pinned two losses on the West Union Dragons.

“I’ve been very impressed with how Peebles has played, and they have a young team,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin and his Warriors will host the West Union Dragons on Oct. 4, and he is well aware that you can’t let down your guard in the SOIL even though the Dragons lost some exceptional talent to graduation from last year’s team that defeated the Warriors during the regular season and then lost to them in the SOIL Playoff Championship game.

“We’re going to have to play disciplined football defensively,” Tomlin said of the upcoming bout against the Dragons. “Defensively, our players will have to do their jobs.”

Southern Buckeye quarterback Blade Carrington calls for the snap during a Warrior win this season. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_blade-carrington.jpg Southern Buckeye quarterback Blade Carrington calls for the snap during a Warrior win this season.