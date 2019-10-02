The Georgetown Lady G-Men are battling for the top spot in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division, rising to a 6-1-1 league record with Monday’s 1-0 win at Bethel-Tate High School.

Monday’s win kept the Lady G-Men within striking distance of the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats, who are leading the SBAAC National Division with a 6-0-1 league mark.

The Lady Wildcats and Lady G-Men shared in last year’s league title with 8-1-1 records, and the two teams will face on Sept. 10.

A win for Georgetown would put the two teams in a tie for first place in the SBAAC National Division with only one league game remaining on their regular season schedule, a Sept. 11 game at Georgetown against the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals.

Georgetown sophomore Torie Utter has been the scoring leader for the Lady G-Men this season with 10 goals scored in nine games, ranking among the top three scorers in the SBAAC.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men are in a tight battle for the league title with hopes of repeating as SBAAC National Division soccer champs. From the left, head coach Ashley Corbin, Olivia Henson, Katie Bradford, Savannah Moran, Regan Gable, Isabella Insko, Torie Utter, Hayley Burnett, Maddi Benjamin, Kenna Gregory, Alexis Neal, Kenzie Benjamin, Hannah Gregory, Aniston Fender, Hailey Gregory, Kalisa Jennings, Makena Swearingen, Grace Ralston, and assistant coach Adam Jodrey. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_georgetown-girls-soccer.jpg The Georgetown Lady G-Men are in a tight battle for the league title with hopes of repeating as SBAAC National Division soccer champs. From the left, head coach Ashley Corbin, Olivia Henson, Katie Bradford, Savannah Moran, Regan Gable, Isabella Insko, Torie Utter, Hayley Burnett, Maddi Benjamin, Kenna Gregory, Alexis Neal, Kenzie Benjamin, Hannah Gregory, Aniston Fender, Hailey Gregory, Kalisa Jennings, Makena Swearingen, Grace Ralston, and assistant coach Adam Jodrey.