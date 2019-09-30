St. Michael’s to expand

By Martha Jacob

Ripley Village Council met in regular session on Sept. 10. Visitors at the meeting included Betty Campbell, Debbie Scott, David Poole, Dallas Kratzer, Jane Zachman, Scott Eagan, Danny Hanshaw, Charles Gilbert, Brian Braverman, Andy Arn, Howard and Connie Evans, Dick Kratzer and Joey Hedges.

Ripley Mayor Tom Leonard welcomed Andrew Arn, with the St. Michael School who told council that the school would be adding a new building to contain two additional classrooms and two bathrooms due to continued growth in the last three years, and going from 58 to 106 students.

Mr. Arn told council that the increases in tap fees and deposit for water and sewer is going to be expensive for the school and asked council to waive the fees.

Following a brief discussion by council, members agreed to waive the deposit, but the village couldn’t afford to waive the tap fees. All council agreed to waiving the deposit with the exception of Councilman Travis Arnett.

Fiscal officer Brooke Butcher told council that she understood that Maysville, KY had recently received two grants specifically for water and infrastructure and she said that Ripley could also possibly qualify for the same grants. She said she would research the grants.

Ripley assistant police chief Josh Miller has applied for a grant which would help the village obtain a new police cruiser.

Councilman Charles Poole told council that he was concerned over the fact that business owners in the village are paying substantially higher electric rates than residents. Councilman Arnett added that some people in the village are on fixed incomes and can not afford for the residential rates to dramatically increase.

Poole later made a motion to change the electric rate from .011 to .0938. Following the motion Poole and Kathy Lewis voted yes while Nowana Bingaman, Tiffany Regenstein, Alvin Wallace and Arnett voted no so the motion failed.

Council moved forward on the utility rate changes and council had a second reading.

Council voted to schedule Thursday, October 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treat night in the village.

A motion was made to hold a town wide yard sale on Oct. 3, 4 and 5 and all council members were in favor.