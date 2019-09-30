Ohio Rural Heritage Festival 2019

By Wade Linville

The Ripley Bee

Downtown Ripley was the place to be over the weekend, as the village held its annual Ohio Rural Heritage Festival on Front Street and Main.

The festival kicked off Thursday with the ORHF Queen Pageant.

Crowned this year’s ORHF Queen was Rebecka Benjamin, a recent graduate of Georgetown High School.

Lydia Truitt was crowned the first runner-up of the ORHF Queen Pageant.

Taking the main stage following the queen pageant to provide live entertainment for Thursday night’s crowd was the local cover band Shuffle.

The ORHF Parade was held on Friday, Aug. 23 while musician Steve Free and band Jessica Merchant and HiFi honey provided the live entertainment for the evening.

The festival continued into Saturday with the Kids Fishing Derby starting at 8 a.m.

The Bob Groh Memorial Car Show was held on Main Street Aug. 24, and at the main stage was the ORHF Baby Show.

What followed was the Little Miss and Mister Show, then the Junior Miss Show.

Local musician Harry Pedigo performed for the crowd on Saturday afternoon, and Randy Copas Bluegrass performed for the crowd on Saturday evening.

The nighttime entertainment on Saturday was provided by the Kenny Welch Band.

Other activities during this year’s ORHF included a duck race, pedal tractor pull, horseshoe tourney, and a 5K race.

There was also a beer booth, small rides for kids, good food, and a number of vendors that helped to make this year’s ORHF a success.

Turn to page 7 for more photos of this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival.