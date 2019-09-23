Johnson sworn in as state senator

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), has been sworn in as the newest member of the Ohio Senate. Senate Republicans unanimously voted during session to approve the screening committee recommendation to fill the vacancy in Ohio’s 14th Senate District, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties as well as a portion of Lawrence County.

“It is a true honor and privilege to be back in Columbus, once again, representing the people of southwest Ohio,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working hard alongside my Senate colleagues to prioritize policies that continue to move Ohio forward and improve the lives of the families in our community.”

Johnson is a physician and retired military officer who lives in McDermott. Johnson was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2010 and served the maximum four terms, leaving in December 2018. His extensive experience as a physician who works with Ohioans suffering from addiction will bring an important perspective as the Senate continues to find innovative ways to combat the opiate epidemic in the state.