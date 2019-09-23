Georgetown responds to EMS allegations

By Wayne Gates

The topic of EMS service in the Village of Georgetown has been on the minds of many lately.

A petition to reduce the current EMS levy from 9.5 mills to 2.5 mills was recently approved to go on the ballot by the Brown County Board of Elections.

That action was challenged by the village at the Ohio Supreme Court level, where the case is pending.

Information obtained from the Brown County Communication Center by The News Democrat shows that 1422 EMS runs were requested of the Georgetown Fire Department by citizens in the last 12 months. Of those, 1384 were answered by the GFD for a 97.4 percent response rate. Other fire departments covered 38 runs, usually because a Georgetown ambulance was on another call.

Information on all nine EMS departments in the county was requested by The News Democrat and will be published in detail next week.

Levy reduction petition organizer Mike Napier spoke to The News Democrat in the Sept. 5 edition about his reasons for advocating for reduction of the fire levy.

Since he mentioned decisions allegedly made by former Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens and discussed the state of the village fire department, Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey, Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall and Owens were all contacted by The News Democrat for a followup article.

Owens said that the state of emergency services in Georgetown is not a new issue.

“The EMS discussion started in 2012. It started as a result of a lack of volunteers and EMS service. We gathered data and facts and based on those, we knew we had to do something,” Owens said.

“During this process, not one volunteer was asked to leave. This fire department cannot survive without volunteers. The problem is that we don’t have enough volunteers to cover the community effectively.”

Owens also denied the assertion of Napier that firefighters were “forced out” because of him.

“I never interfered with the day to day operations or with the personnel and staffing of Georgetown Fire and EMS. It was Chief Joey Rockey’s department and his decisions. I just worked with my council and mayor to try to find funding to address coverage problems.”

Cahall also said he felt that the record needed to be corrected.

“(Napier) made it sound like everyone at the fire department has to be certified as fire and EMS. The only ones that are required to do that are the four full-time personnel that are up there, and the eight part-timers that are paid,” Cahall said.

“Some of the people that were there as volunteers in the past are still there as volunteers, and they are welcome to stay.”

Cahall said that the current levy brings in about $535,000 a year, and that amount will never increase.

If the levy reduction was approved by voters, funding for the department would drop to approximately $140,000 per year.

“In 2016, we had a financial audit of our fire department done. Following that, it took two more years of discussion before we determined that we needed to run a levy and at what level to make sure we could get the job done for the citizens of Georgetown,” Cahall said.

Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey said that the nature of the department would have to change if the levy reduction passes.

“By reducing our funds to the lesser amount, that would certainly put us back to an all-volunteer department. That would be catastrophic to the village. There is no possible way that volunteers could cover the volume that we deal with every day,” Rockey said.

“That amount of money might not even sustain a volunteer department when you take the cost of drugs, fire gear and other operating expenses into account.”

Rockey said that an all-volunteer department could miss up 500 calls a year.

“Those calls would have to be made up by our neighbors as mutual aid, which would significantly increase the amount of time someone would have to wait before help arrived,” he said.

When asked if lives could potentially be lost if the GFD is funded at significantly lower levels, Cahall said “There is a higher likelihood that that could potentially happen. I don’t mean to scare people, but you have to just look at the fact that if you can’t make your run in a proficient amount of time and you have a serious injury or illness, time is always of the essence.”

The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the levy reduction question can remain on the ballot prior to the Nov. 5 election.