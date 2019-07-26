Street ballers compete in memory of Ravye Williams

Winning the 12-14 age division of this year’s Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was the team made up of (in no particular order) James Brooks, JT Thornton, Owen McCreary, and DJ Hendricks. - Winning the men’s division of this year’s Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was the team consisting of players (in no particular order) Troy Gibbs, John Rice, and Braden Jackson. - Winning the 15-18 age division of this year’s Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was the team of players (from the left) Cameron Brookbank, Tanner Ellis, Braden Jackson, and Jaki Royal. -

For the eighth straight year, street ballers from all around made their way to the caged basketball courts on US-52 in Ripley to compete in the annual Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship 3-on-3 Tournament held June 29. Once again, the teams competed for a worthy cause, raising funds to provide scholarships for local students while paying tribute to the 2012 Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School graduate who lost his life to injuries sustained in a car accident on July 15, 2012 at the age of 19.

Williams excelled at sports, including basketball and soccer, during his time at RULH High School, a student/athlete who was loved dearly by his teachers and classmates.

The caged courts in Ripley now bear the name Ravye Williams Memorial Court.

Winning the men’s division of this year’s 3-on-3 tournament was the team made up of Troy Gibbs, John Rice, and Braden Jackson.

Winning the 15-18 age division was the team of Jaki Royal, Braden Jackson, Tanner Ellis, and Cameron Brookbank.

Winning the 12-14 age division was the team of James Brooks, JT Thornton, Owen McCreary, and DJ Hendricks.

