Miranda Hesler, 27

Miranda Renae Hesler, born June 17, 1992, died at the young age of 27 on July 21, 2019. Miranda enjoyed sports, being outside, and hanging with friends and family. She loved with all her heart and lit up a room with her smile. She was a hard-worker and would be the first to laugh at herself. During her times of struggle, she leaned on God for strength. Her beautiful face will be missed by so many.

Miranda is survived by her two children, Ashton and Genesis; her mother, Connie Hesler and sisters, Keri Parker, Kandra Barnes, Dannielle Hesler, Rachel Hesler; grandparents, Fannie Ratliff, Ray/Linda Hesler, Wanda Saylor Smith; aunts, Kathy, Chris, Bobbie Jo, Sherry; uncles Bill, Jon and Brad. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & her loving supporters, Gretchen Mckinney and Mark & Rose Rayner. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Hesler and grandfather, Bob Ratliff.

A public memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at New Harmony United Methodist Church from 2:00-3:00 pm with a tribute message beginning at 3:00. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Miranda’s name to First Step Home: Drug Treatment for Women, 2203 Fulton Ave. Cincinnati, Oh 45205 513-961-4663.