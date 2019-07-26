Mary Ann Malott, age 59 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Mary was born December 26, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hattie (Hill) Lewallen. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Norman Malott in 2016 and one sister – Rebecca Lewallen.

Mrs. Malott is survived by two daughters– Amber Williams and husband Tim of Williamsburg, Ohio and Katrina Henry and fiancé Darren Rogers of Goshen, Ohio; four grandchildren – Aaron Henry and Waylon Rogers both of Goshen, Ohio and Carson and Louella Williams both of Williamsburg, Ohio; two step grandchildren – Nolan and Payton Rogers both of Goshen, Ohio; one brother – Bill Lewallen and wife Rebecca of Biloxi, Mississippi and four sisters – Barbara Fletcher of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Michelle Brown of Williamsburg, Ohio, Mona Neiderhelman of Felicity, Ohio and Dawn Lewallen of South Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

