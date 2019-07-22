By Martha Jacob

Ripley Village Council met in regular session July 9, and the topic of the repairs on the Ripley Metal Works building dominated the first part of the meeting.

Last year the village had an architect draw up plans on all the work that was needed to repair/replace the roof of the Metal Works building to bring it up to code. The village and provided specifications for the village. The village owns the building and is responsible for all necessary repairs.

The estimate for the roof repairs came to $726,000. Village Administrator at that time, Pete Renshaw, told council that he felt like that “$726,000 estimate was way too much, but the project was sent out for bids. In the end, the contract was awarded to Brierly Roofing, LLC of Ripley. Brierly’s bid was well below the other four bids, so council gave the job to Brierly Roofing.

During the July 9 meeting council was told by Donnie Brierly, owner of Brierly Roofing, LLC that he was never provided with the specs on the Metal Works project, when he initially provided his proposal.

Mr. Brierly and his wife Jamie were in attendance of the council meeting to discuss what they believed their proposal covered. Councilman Travis Arnett opened the discussion with the Brierly’s by stating that the job was not completed according to the specs.

“I understand that you have now been paid in full, but the job is not complete except for some painting,” Arnett said, “But there is still a lot of work that needs completed on the Metal Works roof.”

Brierly said that his part of the job was complete and the final painting was not part of the original proposal he had submitted.

Arnett held up a copy of the specs the village had calling it the ‘scope of work.’ He told Brierly that he had never seen those specs and was never provided with them. He said he was asked to provide a bid on replacing the dome section of the Metal Works roof which was leaking. He said he inspected the roof and gave the village his bid, which they accepted. He said the job was actually started in August of 2018 and now its July of 2019 and the job is just now complete

“It would have been nice to know there were actual specs on this building project,” Mr. Brierly said. “I didn’t even see these specs until I was half way through this job.

“This council just doesn’t understand what this job had done to me. I have a $15,000 proposal right now that got sent back because of all the bad press I’ve received over this job.”

He continued, “I will complete the painting on this project like I said I would, I agreed to it, but our original bid was for the dome only to be repaired and that’s what was agreed to.”

Discussion continued between council and the Brierly’s for the next 15 minutes. But it was decided by all that there was a total breakdown in communication between the village and Mr. Brierly over what was expected from the bid.

Mr. Brierly said he did his part as per his proposal which he believed was sufficient. He added that in the end Mayor Tom Leonard, the director of Metal Works, Mike Walkup and Mr. Brierly did a final walk-around and everything was completed except for the painting.

Arnett insisted that it was at that point that the project should have been inspected. He said he doesn’t really know who’s fault it was that final inspection never took place. He reiterated that there was a total breakdown in communication and understanding of what the proposal should have included.

“My real issue here is, ‘Why weren’t we ever contacted about this work that they say wasn’t done,” Mrs. Brierly said after her husband stepped out of the meeting.

“We had to hear how dissatisfied council was through word of mouth. The first thing we knew about all this was when we read in the paper that our work wasn’t complete.

“We were dumfounded when we heard this. We had no idea all this was happening, nothing was ever said directly to us.”

Mrs. Brierly said the only phone call they ever received was about finishing the painting which will be completed pending weather conditions.

Brierly told council that their proposal was based on what they were told needed to be done. She said she should have been provided the blueprints (specs).

Councilman Charles Poole stated that council approved the Brierly proposal believing that they were based on the specs.

“We just want council to understand that we (Donnie and I) hold true to our word,” Mrs. Brierly said, “We will complete the job we agreed to do, and that was to complete the dome and our warranty will hold true.

“I understand council’s frustration over this job not being complete according to the specs, but I hope you also understand our frustration over never being contacted about the job my husband was doing.

“We have never started a project then walked away and not finished it. And that’s our biggest frustration right now. We did that job right and we did it according to our proposal, but we seem to have been pointed out to be the bad guys in all this, everywhere we go. ”

In the end, Councilman Arnett assured the Brierly’s that they did not do anything intentionally wrong, but because of the miscommunication, the village now has to find a way to pay for the rest of the work needed to fix the Metal Works building.