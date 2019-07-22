By Martha Jacob

Ripley Village Council met in regular session on July 9 but by the end of the meeting, following an executive session, council voted to accept the resignation of Ripley Village Administrator, Pete Renshaw.

Renshaw took over as Ripley Village Administrator in January of 2015 replacing Charles Ashmore who left to join the staff of Brown County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge, Danny Bubp.

Renshaw was asked to come into the executive session and was given two specific reasons why he was being asked to resign or quit his position as administrator.

“This action by council was a complete surprise to me,” Renshaw said in a phone interview. “I did not see this coming.

“When I was called into executive session I was told that one of the reasons I was being asked to resign was, because a lawn in the village had not been mowed, which I was supposed to take care of and enforce the lawn care ordinance. I was told that I failed to do it.

“Also there was an old building on Main street that had fallen down in the back and council asked me to contact the owner and get it cleaned up. Mayor Tom Leonard and I actually met with the owner of the building and found that he was making a lot of effort in cleaning the site up so we decided, as long as he was moving forward with the project, we shouldn’t take any actions against him. I believe that I was acting correctly.”

Renshaw said he was point-blank asked to hand in his resignation or he would be fired by council. He said he did neither one at that time. It wasn’t until the next day, July 10, that he did indeed give his resignation letter to Mayor Leonard. He said he turned in his keys and cleaned out his office by 10 a.m. and left.

According to Ripley’s president of Council, Charles Poole, it was announced after leaving executive session than council voted to accept Renshaw’s resignation.

“All of us on council do appreciate everything that Pete has done for our village the past four and a half years,” Poole said, “And we wish him well.”