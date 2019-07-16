Cindy (Mock) Tracy, 65 of Sardinia, died Friday July 5, 2019 at the Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born June 29, 1954 to George and Elizabeth Mock of Sardinia. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tracy; one sister and one brother.

Survivors include two sons, Ernie Chaney of Hillsboro and Gary and Maggie Chaney of Lynchburg; three brothers, Bob (Thema) Mock, Sam (Rita) Mock, both of Georgetown and George and (Dianne) Mock of Sardinia; three sisters, Mary Watson of Georgetown, Patty (Ashford) Miller of Williamsburg and Jayne (Mark) Burke of Sardinia.

Grandchildren are Naomi, TJ, Kylee and Harper Chaney and five great-grandchildren.

Beam-Fender conducted the arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, Maysville KY, in Cindy’s memory.