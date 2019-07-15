Mary DeLeGal Dailey, 76, of Columbia, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Waycross, GA on October 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fraysse Augustus DeLeGal, Jr. and Leverette Woodall DeLeGal.

Mary was a graduate of Stetson University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught Physical Education in Ft. Lauderdale Public School System. Mary was a longtime member of Spring Valley Rotary Club and was very active with Palmetto Health, including serving on the board of Palmetto Health Foundation, and as chairperson and board member of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. She received the C. Warren Derrick, MD/Helen G. Lynch Champion of Children award.

In 1985, she opened Peddlers Porch, which she owned for more than 20 years. Mary, lovingly known as “Peaches” to her grandchildren and friends, loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing tennis and horseback riding. As a dedicated member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Mary was a member for more than 40 years.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Randall “Randy” B. Dailey; son, Jeffrey Byrl Dailey (Andrea); daughter, Jennifer Dailey Massey (John); grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Jungels, Mary Rushton, Jack, Luke and Nathan Massey. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and the DeLeGal Cousins.

The service for Mrs. Dailey will be held at 4 o’clock, Thursday, July 18th at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Henrietta Qualls for her loving care of Mary.

Memorials may be made to the Landscape and Beautification Fund at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206, or to Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.