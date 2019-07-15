Beulah Schwallie, age 98 of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born October 6, 1920 in Concord, KY and raised in Macon, OH, in Brown County. She was the daughter of the late Carey and Bertie (Bradford) Highfield. She was a homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Schwallie in 2001. The couple was married in Georgetown, OH in 1945.

Beulah is survived by 1 son, Ronald Schwallie and wife Marybeth of Rock Hill, SC, 2 brothers, Ralph Highfield and Jimmy Highfield, 1 sister, Bessie Pierce, 2 grand daughters, Kimberly Ann Jordan and Kelly Marie King and 1 great grand daughter, Kylie King.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Sardinia Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Gerald Florence will be officiating. Following the service, lunch will be served at the Macon Church of Christ, 11834 Emmons St, Winchester, OH 45697.

Friends and Families may sign Beulah's online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.