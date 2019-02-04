By Martha Jacob

Members of the Village of Ripley Council continued to discuss possible pay raises to some of its village employees during its Jan. 22 meeting.

Councilwoman Nowana Bingaman said that the village could not afford to pay on-call pay if the proposed raises were passed. She said there was a lot of discussion about the raises at a finance meeting.

Councilman Alvin Wallace spoke briefly about the current on-call pay. Village Solicitor Tom Mayes said that if an employee was on call, their movement was restricted for response to emergencies and if not on-call there was no need to respond.

Mayes added that a contract basis should be avoided.

Wallace added that regardless, employees were expected to respond to emergencies. Mayes responded tha employees on-call have a legal status.

Village employee Matt Layford said that he had received on-call pay from when he was first hired on nine years ago.

Councilman Charles Poole commented that some employees won’t respond to emergencies. Mayor Tom Leonard said that he was unaware of any emergency situations where employees did not respond.

Bingaman and Councilwoman Tiffany Regenstein commented that the on-call pay situation was discussed several months ago and that there was no room for it in the new pay package.

Village fiscal officer Brooke Butcher told council that she had brought up the issue of pay raises and on-call pay previously and if on-call was paid, some raises would have to be reduced to cover the added costs.

Councilwoman Regenstein suggested doing away with on-call pay. Mr. Layman said that if he was not paid on-call,would he have to respond?

Ripley resident David Poole said that utility rates needed to be increased to help cover the cost of the raises.

At that point in the meeting, Mayor Leonard told council that discussion on the pay raises had been going on long enough and that council needed to take immediate action.

Councilwoman Bingaman made a motion to adopt the pay raises as written on the summary with the elimination of the on-call program. Employees will be paid time-and a half for overtime. Councilwoman Kathy Lewis seconded the motion and following roll call, Poole, Travis Arnett and Wallace voted no and Lewis, Regenstein and Bingaman voted yes to the raises. Mayor Leonard was the final vote on the tie and he too voted yes to the raises. Pay raises were approved. The issue of paying on-call pay will still be discussed at upcoming meetings.

Council entered into an executive session which only lasted five minutes. Following executive session Ripley resident Betty Campbell asked about lawn care at the Maplewood Cemetery and Mayor Leonard spoke briefly about other ways the cemetery could be kept up without using a contractor. Using jail inmates was a possibility.

Village administrator Pete Renshaw updated council on progress of the erosion repair at the waste water treatment plant and said that the village engineer had inspected the site and wanted to hire a registered land surveyor to set u a monitoring program as part of the observation of the repair. He then spoke about the Ohio Deferred Compensation program and how it would benefit employees who wished to participate in it. Council approved a resolution of the program.