Bob D. Moore, 84, of Ripley, Ohio, formerly of Xenia, passed away Sunday morning, February 3, 2019, in Cincinnati. He was born May 31, 1934, in Cambridge, Ohio, the son of V.W. “Hap” and Lucille McDonald Moore. He was a 1952 graduate of Xenia High School, and retired from General Motors as field test engineer. He taught classes at Patterson Co-op for many years. Bob had a passion for aviation, was an amateur pilot and spent many spare hours at the Greene County and Brown County airports. He was a Mason and involved with Jaycees, Kiwanis, TOMS Club, Old Car Friends of Ripley, and Ripley Lions Club. Bob was a member of Memorial United Presbyterian Church in Xenia and attended the United Methodist Church in Ripley. In 2007, he made his second home in Ripley his full-time home where he enjoyed endless hours boating on the river, sitting on his front porch watching the barges go by, tinkering on his car collection, and spending time with friends. Although, nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family. Bob is survived and remembered by his son, Rick (Lisa) Moore, of Fairborn; daughter, Debra (Brian) Browell of Lafayette, IN; step-daughter, Nicole (Reade) Wickline Rogers of Mason; son-in-law, Ed Berry of Huron, two brothers, Gene (Barbara) Moore of Beavercreek and Don (Angie) Moore of Xenia, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 22 years, Mary Ann Moore, and by his step-daughter Michelle Wickline Berry. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held at 4pm, Saturday, February 9, at Memorial United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, with Rev. Dave Harper officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:30pm Saturday, until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ripley Lions Club, P.O. Box 74, Ripley, OH, 45167, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.