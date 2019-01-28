By Martha Jacob

Ripley Village Council met in regular session on Jan. 8 in the absence of Councilwoman Nowana Bingaman. The scheduled guest was supposed to be Tony Pfeffer, Ripley Fire Chief, but he too was unable to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, village administrator Pete Renshaw updated council on progress on the erosion project at the wastewater treatment plant. He said that contactor Mike Mootz had finished his part of the project that day with just a couple of small issues to be completed, but Renshaw said he would be meeting with the engineers to go over what comes next.

“Right now were sort of at a ‘wait and see’ stage because we want to see if anything sinks, or settles out a little,” Renshaw said. “We will be bringing back the road a little bit, but that’s where we stand right now.”

Renshaw reported to council that he had a couple of ordinances he needed passed by council including one for No Parking on Front Street from Market to Sycamore Street and another ordinance making the intersection at Fourth Street and Market street a 4-way stop. Council had it’s first reading on both ordinances.

Another ordinance will be presented to council at its next meeting to make Hemphill Alley one way.

Council approved a resolution as an emergency to sign a fire contract with Union Township which was basically the same as the last one. The contract is for $50,000 a year for two years.

Renshaw said the water treatment plant would continue to flush lines on deadend lines and other lines that have been reported to have brown water.

Renshaw told council that on Jan. 28 the Brown County Chamber of Commerce would be having is annual Drucker Award Ceremony and council members were invited to attend. He also said the village had not solicited for bids for cleaning of the building. However, he did receive a bid to do the job. “This guy has cleaned here for the last 10 years,” Renshaw said. “He would take care of all the details. He said he would do it for $200 a week for the first three weeks then it would be $125 a week.”

Council will go out for bids then revisit the issue at a later meeting.

Fiscal officer Brooke Butcher told council she needed approval of appropriations for one year, so she could send it to the county auditors office right away. After suspending the three-reading rule, council approved the appropriation.

Council discussed mowing costs at the cemetery and the necessary equipment needed to do the job. Pay raises for village raises were briefly discussed and all council agreed they needed to make a final decision by the next meeting. Council members said they wanted to discuss each individual employee before making any decision.

Village Solicitor Tom Mayes told council that they needed to pass the Roberts Rules for procedure as well as the 2019 Basic Code and after suspending the rules both were approved.

During the round-table session of the meeting, Councilwoman Tiffany Regenstein discussed the need to repaint the curb at 4th Street and Main because it can no longer be seen. She also asked about the street lights on Shawn Drive and was told letters have been sent to residents in that area.

Councilwoman Kathy Lewis asked if there had been any word on finding a new grocery store to open in the village. Mayor Tom Leonard said he has been talking to a couple of people but had nothing positive to report.

Councilman Wallace asked the mayor if the Village of Ripley has an emergency plan in place, for example if the electricity to the village was out for an extended period of time. He said he felt like it was important that the village have a plan.

Council is also still looking into purchasing a time-clock for village employees.