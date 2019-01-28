Mr. Rick Banyea has been sworn in by Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Gusweiler as newest member of the Brown County Veterans Service Commission. He will fill the seat representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart of the USA., Vietnam Veterans of America and the Korean War Veterans of America. The term expires December 31, 2023. Rick is a member of VFW Post 9772, American Legion Post 755 and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He replaces commission member Dan Otto, who resigned after 24 years of service.

