Joyce Ann Holton, age 78 yrs, of Aberdeen, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. She was born April 11, 1940, in Decatur, OH, the daughter of Oliver Clyde Jones and Sarah Frances Sanders Jones of Decatur, OH.

Joyce was united in marriage to William Lee Holton on October 17, 1959. Together, they were blessed with two sons. She was a registered nurse for her career and a wonderful mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Jones.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, William Lee Holton; two sons, William Jeff & Angie Holton of Aberdeen, OH; Mark & Shelia Holton of Decatur, OH; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters, Caryl Hood of Crescent Spring, KY; Kathryn and Ron Johnson of Avon Park, FL; Marilyn & Richard Kirk of Hamersville, OH and Linda Knoche of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Betty Jones of Sebring, FL; plus nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Following cremation, there will be a private graveside service at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Association, C/O Dale Gray, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

