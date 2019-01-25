Edward “Ed” Wiederhold of Hamersville, OH passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born January 18, 1950 to the late Lawrence and Eleanor Wiederhold.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife Deanna (nee Spangler) Wiederhold; his caring children Mark (Mandie) Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Crystal (Martin) Sell of New Castle, IN; his adoring grandchildren Michael Scott Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Jacob Daniel Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Carly Nicole Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Stacey Richardson of Portsmouth, OH, Dustin (Ellie) Steward of Mt. Orab, OH, and Dylan Steward of Williamsburg, OH; his cherished great grandchildren Annaleigh Richardson of Hamersville, OH, and Adrianna Richardson of Portsmouth, OH; his loving siblings Larry Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Richard Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Phillip (Paula) Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, David Wiederhold of Goshen, OH, Daniel (Martha) Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Dennis Wiederhold of Fayetteville, OH, Steve McDaniel of New Richmond, OH, Marcia (Jack) Larkin of Owensville, OH, Betty (Bill) Moeller of Newtonsville, OH, Julie (Ray) Evans of Georgetown, OH, Cindy (Barry) Spencer of Winchester, OH, and Chrissy (Joey) Schwarz of Fayetteville, OH.

In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by his son Eric Scott Wiederhold, and brother Roger Wiederhold.

Ed served in the Army National Guard, and was retired from Cincinnati Milacron after 43 years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 28, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Edwardsville Cemetery, Blanchester, OH.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.