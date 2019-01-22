William Oliver James Hughes, age 2 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday January 21, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 28, 2016, the son of Robert Sean Hughes Jr and Kaitlyn Danielle Meyer.

Although his life was short, he will be remembered as a “little super hero”.

He is survived by his parents, Robert Hughes and Kaitlyn Meyer of Sardinia, brother, Waylon Hughes, maternal grandparents, Kathryn and Jim Meyer of Sardinia, paternal grandparents, Robert Sean Hughes Sr (Leah Yauger) of Sardinia, Tanya Thompson of Georgetown, uncles and aunts, Zackary Meyer of Sardinia, Nickolas Meyer of Sardinia, Kristen Hughes of Mt. Washington, Sandra Hughes of Mt. Orab, Tara Hughes of Sardinia, Emily Hughes of Sardinia, Weston Hughes of Sardinia, Natalie Wilson of Sardinia and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Joe Henslee will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Following the services, William will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to: A foundation for building strength for Nemaline Myopathy, 3825 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 or

www.buildingstrength.org.

Friends and Families may sign Williams’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.