Gerlinde M. Shelton age 68 years of Ripley, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Care Center of Kenton Pointe, Maysville, Kentucky. Gerlinde was born on November 1, 1950 the daughter of the late Keela and Margarthe (Naumann) McGlothin in Maysville, Kentucky.

Gerlinde is survived by her husband Gary Shelton of Ripley, Ohio; two daughters Heidi Fisher and Billy of Ripley, Ohio; Hilary Shelton and Michael Rowland of Batavia, Ohio; four brothers Howard McGlothin and Sue of Plant City, Florida; Donnie McGlothin and Tina of Westchester, Ohio; Gary McGlothin and Sandy of Aberdeen, Ohio; Dana McGlothin of Bentonville, Ohio; two grandchildren Johannah and Kailee Fisher and grand dog Addy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio with Ken Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio.

