By Martha Jacob

Western Brown High School freshman, Jessica Quittschreiber, was recently recognized by the 2018 Women’s Leadership Summit, where she was presented with the Ohio ‘Women Making a Difference’ Award.

Jessica is the founder of Jess’s Place, which she used to raise money to support the annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ program. She began her venture in 2012 and has raised nearly $10,000 selling lemonade and hot chocolate from a homemade lemonade stand.

She sets up her Jess’s Place whenever and where ever she can including at all the “Concerts in the Park’ series in Mt. Orab and in front of the Orschein Farm and Home Store in Mt. Orab.

The Women’s Leadership Summit shines a light on good work that women in Southwest Ohio are doing to uplift their communities. Businesses, civic leaders and community activists, such as Jessica are recognized annually. This year’s event was held at the Xavier Cintas Center.

Jessica has also raised money to support a local firefighter who was injured and needed assistance with his hospital bills and has helped another community member with gas money so he could travel to visit his wife who was hospitalized and being treated for leukemia.

Jessica is the youngest recipient of this prestigious award. Congratulations to Jessica Quittschreiber for making such a difference in so many lives and receiving this award.