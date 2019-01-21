By Wayne Gates

Over 800 new winter coats are now in the hands of Brown County children thanks to “Operation Warm” from the Ohio Governor’s Office.

Southwest Ohio Regional Liaison Stephen Caraway and the Brown County Commissioners worked together to bring the coats to local kids.

Half of them went to local school districts and half went to the Ohio Job and Family Services office in Georgetown.

Not all the kids that Job and Family Services deals with are school age. That’s why we split the coats between JFS and the school districts,” said Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff.

Brown County Educational Service Center Superintendent Jim Frazier was pleased to take part in the program.

“We certainly appreciate the opportunity to participate with the Governor’s office in Operation Warm to get the coats out to our students. We are just thankful they came before Christmas,” said Frazier.

“It’s very important that a child knows they are cared for and staying warm in the winter is certainly a part of that. It’s a great opportunity to serve the needs of a child in a different way than with academics.”

Frazier said that the coats were primarily for kids 12 and under. They were taken to each school district and given to building principals to distribute. He added that coats were not taken to Ripley because the RULH school district had secured a grant from another source to pay for winter coats.

Woodruff said he and the other commissioners were happy to be able to help.

“Some of these kids come from families that don’t have the ability to buy winter coats. These are brand new coats and it makes us all feel good to play a small part in putting them in the hands of local families,” he said.