The Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Drucker Red Carpet Awards Breakfast has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road in Georgetown.

The Brown County Chamber will proudly announce the winners for the annual Drucker Excellence Awards, awards recognizing a local business and an individual for business excellence will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Breakfast.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Gerry Schumacher for his dedication to leadership, vision and innovation. He believes in advocating for the county as a professional but he is personally committed to making Brown County a remarkable place to work, live and play.

The Drucker Award of Distinction will be presented to Collins Collision and Towing. Recognizing their local accomplishments in “Achievement in Business Excellence.”

Collins Collision and Towing is a family owned business since 1985 servicing Mt. Orab and the Brown County area. Through the years, they have built their good reputation on character, honesty and quality.

Tickets are now available by contacting the Chamber at brchcom@gmail.com. You may also call (937) 378-4784.