13 indicted by Grand Jury

Thirteen people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on January 4 on a variety of offenses.
Paul Breedlove, Jr., 27 of Hamersville is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; and Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.
Lisa Heggem, 36 of Tipp City, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony; Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony; and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fifth degree felony.
Natasha Ode, 38 of Ripley, is charged with Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a third degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; Possession of Drugs, a first degree misdemeanor; and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.
Brandi Eaton, 38 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.
Justin Hord, 35 of Aberdeen, is charged with Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony.
Forrest Varney, 47 of Mt. Orab, is charged two counts of Vandalism, a fourth degree felony.
Keith Shipman, 57 of Guilford, IN is charged with Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, both first degree misdemeanors.
Kevin Fithin, 34 of Georgetown, is charged with Theft, a fifth degree felony; and Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor.
Richard Storer, 52 of Clarksville, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.
Edward Thorson, 25 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Stanley Nicely, 45 of Peebles is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Michael Edgell, 42 of New Richmond, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Robert Sizemore, 26 of Hamilton, is charged with Possession of Cocaine, a fifth degree felony.
An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.